Festus Keyamo Reacts As Atiku Says Only Those Who Wins Their Polling Unit For PDP Will Get Contracts

According to The Cable news media, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

It was also reported the former vice-president spoke on Wednesday at a town hall meeting with stakeholders and members of the party in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

Festus Keyamo, a member of APC presidential campaign has reacted after PDP presidential Atiku Abubakar said only who wins their polling unit in the 2023 general election will get political appointments.

He said

A leopard cannot change its skin. He is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law called the Public Procurement Act. Mr. SPV!

It is no more news that Festus Keyamo has also written a petition against Atiku alleged money laundering issues.

