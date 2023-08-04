Festus Keyamo Reacts After Tinubu Picked Him As Ministerial Nominee

The name of the immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has been added to the list of ministerial nominees.

The news was shared today by The Nation paper on its verified Twitter page.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had earlier sent the second batch of the ministerial nominees to the upper chamber of the national assembly. The second list was sent to the red chamber of the national assembly by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and incumbent Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Reacting to the development, Festus Keyamo said; “He’s a miracle-working God.

He’s a miracle-working God

He’s the Alpha and Omega.

He’s a miracle-working God!”

The recent post by Festus Keyamo on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Festus Keyamo Verified Twitter Page

Peteru4011 (

)