Festus Keyamo Reacts After The Senate Approved His Appointment As Festus Keyamo Reacts After The Senate Approved His Appointment As Minister In Tinubu’s Cabinet

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo has reacted after the Senate approved his appointment as a Minister of the federal republic of Nigeria today.

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is the immediate past Spokesperson for the defunct All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had last week sent his name to the upper chamber of the national assembly for screening and confirmation.

The Daily Post paper reported that Festus Keyamo, while briefing newsmen in Abuja after his screening said; “I thank the Senate for their magnanimous consideration and I also want to thank Mr President for his complete benevolence in giving me this rare opportunity to serve this nation.”

He added; “I cannot thank him enough. I want to make it clear that I will not disappoint Mr President; I will not disappoint the Senate; I promise, I will not”

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “In the bid and passion for both the executive and the legislature, to bring dividends of democracy to Nigerians and to ensure that Nigerians have the benefits of government programmes, perhaps some compromises are needed at all times other than the strict adherence to legality. Compromises are needed here and there for the purpose of bringing succour to Nigerians. Because when people hold to their sides because of legality, at times, it is Nigerians that suffer for it”

Source – The Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page

