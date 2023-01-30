This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo Reacts After Suspended PDP Member, Chimaroke Nnamani Expresses Support For Tinubu

The spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the support which a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chimaroke Nnamani expressed towards the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Festus Keyamo who took to his social media handle noted that the reason for which a member of the Peoples Democratic Party would have to support another party could be likened to the failure of the PDP in not accepting the zoning arrangement for the presidential bid.

The former minister who was of the opinion also pointed out that such could cause rebellion in the opposition party, and that there are probably others who may not be happy with these arrangements, but would rather not come out openly.

The spokesperson for the ruling APC who may have commended the action of the recently suspended PDP member, Chimaroke Nnamani further stressed that the former governor has being vocal and blunt about the situation in the PDP.

In his words… “This is the widespread rebellion within the PDP because of its insensitivity to the zoning arrangement in the country between the North and the South. Many more are not expressing it openly like this, but the results will show on February 25th! Daalu, Senator Nnamani”

Recall that the PDP had suspended the former Enugu governor, Chimaroke Nnamani over a likely anti-party act, and has so far seen the senator expressing his support for the presidential candidate of the APC.

