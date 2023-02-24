Festus Keyamo Reacts After Rivers Police Arrests PDP Lawmaker, Igwe With $500,000 A Day To Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) has reacted to the arrest of a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, who was allegedly in possession of $500,000 US Dollars on the eve of the 2023 general elections.

On Friday morning, it was reported that Igwe, who is a supporter of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was arrested along Aba Road in Port Harcourt, the State capital and a close source who spoke to Leadership disclosed that PDP lawmaker alleged that the money found in his possession was supposed to be used to aid PDP and Atiku Abubakar become the next president of Nigeria.

However, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, while reacting to the arrest of the PDP lawmaker noted that the PDP were the ones deceiving the public and spreading propaganda that the naira redesign policy was meant to stop Bola Tinubu from emerging the president, but they seems to be the ones hoarding the money and storing it in other to use it for the elections.

Festus Keyamo said, “They were deceiving the public and spreading the propaganda that the NAIRA redesign policy was meant to stop a particular candidate who wants to buy votes. See them now”.

