Festus Keyamo Reacts After Naj’atu Muhammad Said APC Candidate, Bola Tinubu Has Emperor Mentality

The Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the statement credited to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Naj’atu Muhammad.

Naj’atu Muhammad, in a recent interview on Arise Television, claimed that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has an emperor mentality.

Reacting to the statement, Festus Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State for Labour said on his verified Twitter page said; “This is confusing: she has told Nigerians her self-serving lies that @officialABAT has dementia. But one who has ‘emperor mentality’ and ‘seeks to control’, must be sharp-witted and methodical. Which one should we believe, madam? Just cut the lies and campaign for your candidate.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The recent post by Festus Keyamo has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers.

Source – Festus Keyamo Verified Twitter Page

