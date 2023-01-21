This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo Reacts After LP Candidates In Jigawa State Defected To APC

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Jigawa State, Tsoho Garba, and all the party’s National Assembly candidates in the state have dropped their candidacy and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The mass defection of the Labour Party candidates in the state to APC has been attracting mixed reactions on social media, and one of those who reacted was the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo.

While speaking during a meeting with the APC stakeholders in Dutse, the capital of the state, Tsoho Garba said that virtually all other party executives across all the 27 local government areas of the state have also decamped to APC.

In the report which was made by Daily Post, he said that people had asked them to contest the election under the platform of the Labour Party, but during their campaign across the state, they saw the good work that the present administration was doing. He said that if they are contesting to seek the progress of the state, then it is no doubt that what the state needs is continuity.

In his reaction to the development, Festus Keyamo who is also the Minister of State, Labour and Employment said that they already told the opposition from the beginning that when the jungle will mature, the cubs will go into hiding.

In the post he made via his verified Twitter handle, he said – “We told them, they did not listen: when the jungle matures, the cubs will take cover! Brace up for more ‘collapse’ as February 25th draws near.”

