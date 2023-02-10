Festus Keyamo Reacts After Iyorchia Ayu Mistakenly Said PDP Has Brought Shame To Nigerians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The minister of state for Labour, Mr Festus Keyamo has reacted to the recent statement made by the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Recall that the PDP presidential campaign committee was in Kano yesterday to hold a mega rally in preparation for the upcoming general election.

While speaking on the reasons the people of the state should not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayu said: “PDP has brought us shame”, but after a few seconds, he corrected himself and said “APC”. Reacting to the development, Festus Keyamo laments that the slip of tongue made by the PDP National Chairman will not make the headline because it is not Tinubu.

“In Kano today, Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP National Chairman, confessed that PDP has brought shame and we should not retain them in power. This obvious costly slip-of-tongue will not make any headlines. Watch out for some Press reports on this!” The Labour Minister wrote.

