Festus Keyamo Reacts After Crowd At PDP Campaign Rally Allegedly Said They Won’t Vote Atiku

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has reacted to a viral video showing the moment a crowd allegedly said they won’t vote for Atiku Abubakar.

In the video which has gone viral, Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel was heard asking the crowd whether they will vote for Atiku Abubakar but, a majority of them said no.

Reacting to in a post released on Twitter, Festus Keyamo described the latest development as a disaster that has befallen the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to him, even the chairman of the party’s Campaign council, Udom Emmanuel was rebuffed by the crowd in an embarrassing manner.

“This is the disaster that befell the PDP In Abeokuta. Even the Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was rebuffed by the crowd in a most embarrassing manner! The crowd simply said NO! to PDP” he wrote.

