Festus Keyamo Reacts After Atiku’s Men Claimed That APC Northern Leaders Might Betray Bola Tinubu.

As the governor 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates ahead of the Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo while sharing via his official Twitter page a few hours ago has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after they claimed that the APC Northern leaders will betray the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu during the forthcoming Presidential election.

It might interest you to know that the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu have been receiving massive support from the Northerners because of his choice of Muslim-Muslim ticket, however, many political observers do not share this optimism. They fear that historically, the North had not been fair to the Yoruba people when it comes to the Presidency, and as far as they are concerned, Bola Tinubu’s case might not be an exception.

They have warned repeatedly that no matter how hard he (Bola Tinubu) tries to please the Northerners, they will betray him, and then elect the former vice president of Nigeria and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Reacting to these claims, the spokesperson for the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council and Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Festus Egwarewa Keyamo noted that it is an insult for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to suggest that Bola will be betrayed by the APC Northern leaders, adding that since betrayal runs in their veins, they think it’s the norm for everyone to behave like their principal.

In conclusion to his statement, Festus Keyamo said February 25th will teach them what honor and integrity means.

