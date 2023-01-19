A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Festus Keyamo Reacts After Atiku Said Only Those Who Win Polling Units For PDP Will Get Contracts

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar over a statement credited to him.

According to The Cable, Atiku Abubakar during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said when elected as president, any member of the party who applies for contract would only be given approval for the contract after showing proof that he won his polling unit for the party.

“The only way as far as I’m concerned, if I’m president, if you come and say you want a job or a contract, I will ask you to let me have the result of your polling booth, and it’s what I’m going to direct to everybody” Atiku Abubakar said.

While reacting to this development in a post released on Twitter, Festus Keyamo likened Atiku Abubakar to a leopard that cannot change its skin. He said Atiku Abubakar is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law known as the Public Procurement Act.

“A leopard cannot change its skin. He is already promising contracts to political allies, forgetting that there is a law called the Public Procurement Act.” He wrote.

