Festus Keyamo Reacts After APC Closed Defence Against Tinubu’s Alleged Drug Case Filed By Peter Obi

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja is in charge of the petitions filed by Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of PDP who are both challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On July 6, Channels Television reported that the All Progressive Congress, APC, closed the defence in Peter Obi’s case with a lone witness, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who told the court that there is no record of criminal proceedings or conviction of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the United States of America.

Reacting to this, Festus Keyamo said that when one presents a case in court that lacks merit and cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, the respondent does not need to call any witness, or may decide to call a lone witness to defend himself.

SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW

In his words, he said:

“Let us continue to educate those who are over-excited over nothing so that they can keep their feet to the ground.

Without making reference to any particular pending matter in court, generally speaking when the case you present in court lacks merit that it cannot add up to support your prayers before the court, then the Respondent need not call any witness at all or can just call a lone witness to defend himself; in order words, the strength of the case of the Petitioner is directly proportional to the effort the Respondent need to make to defend himself.”

What is your take on this?

ReignJerry (

)