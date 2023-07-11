Festus Keyamo Highlights Fear as Reason for South East Elite’s Silence on Attacks

In a recent statement on his official Twitter handle, Festus Keyamo, a prominent Nigerian lawyer and politician, addressed the issue of the silence among elites in the South East region concerning the ongoing killings and dehumanization of their own people. Keyamo asserted that the elites fear of reprisal attacks against their properties and family members by the “unknown gunmen” was the primary factor hindering them from speaking out against the atrocities.

Keyamo further emphasized that he had personally discussed this matter with his friends, who admitted their apprehensions. He urged the public not to unduly pressure the elites, acknowledging the difficult situation they faced. Keyamo clarified that their silence did not indicate support for the ongoing violence.

“The only thing I ask is that these same elites must either now be silent or totally support the efforts of the federal government (be it military or otherwise) in restoring order to that region. When they initially kicked against operation ‘PYTHON DANCE’ in the East, little did they know that the situation would degenerate to this level of savagery. Now, they know.”

