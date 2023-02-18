NEWS

Festus Keyamo Denies Advising Buhari To Act Against Supreme Court Ruling

Festus Keyamo has denied advising President Buhari to act against the Supreme Court ruling on the old Naira notes validity.

 

NewsOnline reports that the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, Festus Keyamo said he is opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the new naira notes.

 

This online newspaper recalls that President Buhari endorsed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to mop up the old denominations but approved the re-circulation of only the old N200.

 

 

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, noted that the Nigerian leader might have acted on the wrong counsel after the Supreme Court judgment.

“The President acted honestly without intention to slight the Supreme Court. But he may have acted on wrong advice,” he said on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict on Friday.

 

The Minister of State (Labour) said though he does not know who advised the President, he was speaking out because people will later ask “where I stood at this time”.

 

The controversial naira redesign policy of the CBN has led to violent protests, the burning of banks and the destruction of Automated Teller Machines, ATMs, in some states.

