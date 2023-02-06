Festus Keyamo Confirms Elements In Aso Rock Working For Opposition

Labor and Employment Minister Festus Keyamo (SAN) said several elements of the presidential palace were working against the ambitions of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu. However, the minister explained that those opposing his APC victory in the presidential election are not members of the ruling party. Recall that Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai said some elements of the presidential palace were working with his five columnists to prevent the APC presidential candidate from winning the upcoming presidential election. please.

Keyamo, who is the APC Council’s chief spokesman for presidential elections, said the party is not divided. He told The PUNCH, “There are elements in the system that sympathize with the opposition.” And these may not be APC members. And people don’t know that when a person is accused at Aso Rock Mansion, if they win the election and move there, they will also meet the bureaucrats there. “The mansion has directors who don’t belong to any political party, so not everyone at Villa is a member of her APC, but the public doesn’t know that.” They are usually the people who act like technocrats in the mansion.

“But the opposition hopes and prays that a crisis will come upon us.” This is not an indication of the crisis we have. What most people don’t realize is that government policies are formulated and implemented by 95% of people who are not party members. If you have a government, 95% of the people who implement policies in that government are not party members but bureaucrats already in that position.

Content created and supplied by: Onyesblog (via 50minds

News )

#Festus #Keyamo #Confirms #Elements #Aso #Rock #Working #OppositionFestus Keyamo Confirms Elements In Aso Rock Working For Opposition Publish on 2023-02-06 12:22:33