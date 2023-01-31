Festus Keyamo Clears The Air On What Tinubu Said About Atiku, After He Allegedly Suffered Another Gaffe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Festus Keyamo has cleared the air on what the All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said about Atiku Abubakar at the rally in Akwa Ibom State after Daily trust newspaper alleged in a news headline on Twitter that Tinubu suffered another gaffe.

Festus Keyamo reacted to the post by saying that the APC ignored other junk news sources about Tinubu suffering another gaffe, but they won’t ignore Daily Trust because they are a credible news source.

According to Festus Keyamo, Tinubu referred to the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as a person who would make a “selling president”, as he would sell the nation’s assets. He asked that the Daily Trust shouldn’t fall for the propaganda of the opposition and online trolls.

Festus Keyamo also noted that in Africa, people refer to their younger ones as boys or girls. He said that Tinubu didn’t suffer a gaffe when he called Governor Udom a boy, and neither did he intend to insult him during the campaign. See his post below.

