Femi Kayode Accuses CBN Gov Of Having Hidden Agenda Against APC

Spokesman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Campaign Council, Mr Femi Fani Kayode has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele of having a hidden agenda against the party with his latest monetary policies enforced across the country.

According to the ex Minister of Aviation, latest policies of the CBN Governor are questionable, adding that it is an attempt to “create chaos in this country”.

Femi Fani Kayode added that there are certain powers and influential personalities backing the apex bank governor who are responsible for his action. “It will lead to nothing but suffering, resentment and hatred of not just the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) but of every single member of the ruling class”. Said the ex Aviation Minister.

Situation in the country is a bit tense as people scamper to get the new Naira note which are not readily available. This has caused long queues at ATM booths.

Content created and supplied by: Rasheeed

News )

