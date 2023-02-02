Femi Kayode Accuses CBN Gov. Of Having Hidden Agenda Against APC

Mr. Femi Fani Kayode, the Spokesman for the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, of harboring a secret agenda against the party with his most recent monetary policies that are being implemented all over the country. The most recent policies of the CBN Governor have been called into question by a former minister of aviation, who also stated that these policies represent an attempt to “create anarchy in our country.”

Femi Fani Kayode added that there are some forces and prominent personalities backing the apex bank governor who are responsible for his action. He stated that these individuals are responsible for his action. “It will lead to nothing but suffering, resentment, and hatred of not only the governing party (the All Progressives Congress), but of every single member of the ruling class.” — “It will lead to nothing but agony, resentment, and hatred.” According to the former Minister of Aviation.

As a result of individuals frantically trying to obtain the new Naira note, which is in short supply, the situation in the country is a little bit heated. Because of this, there are currently long lines forming at the ATM booths.

