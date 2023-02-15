Femi Gbajabiamila Breaks Silence, Reveals Those Behind Naira, Fuel Crises in Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, attributed the current hardship occasioned by the naira and fuel scarcity to the activities of saboteurs.

According to Daily Post reports, Gbajabiamila stated this during the launching of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride”, designed to assist his Surulere constituents in Lagos.

The speaker said the lingering scarcity of naira notes and the fuel crisis were carefully contrived by some elements to destroy the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to him, the House of Representatives was working hard to rescue Nigerians from the present hardships.

He said, “As your representative and Speaker, I’ve a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

“The lower legislative chamber under my leadership has been on the side of the people, working tirelessly to rescue them from these difficulties.

“I’m glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign.”

The lawmaker alleged that some elements had created a crisis around the policy of the naira redesign just to stop Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, from winning this year’s presidential election.

According to Gbajabiamila, the plot seemed to be failing as Nigerians were still keeping faith with the ruling party and Tinubu despite what they were going through.

In the same development, the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has dissociated the ruling All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from some of the policies of the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mallam El-Rufai, during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, said the decision of the Buhari administration to redesign the Naira and mop it up in a very short period could ignite voters to reject the ruling party at the 25 February presidential election.

The governor noted that all the blames for the redesigning of the Naira should not go entirely to the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noting that Mr Buhari has a history of redesigning the currency with the intent to check illicit funds.

El-Rufai also faulted the administration for failing to implement the removal of petroleum subsidy and restructuring of the country, noting that those actions are inconsistent with the manifesto of the APC.

He, however, blamed all these on “elements” within the presidential villa, who lost at the presidential primaries.

