Femi Fani-Kayode Shares Experience In The Custody Of DSS On Monday, Reveals Next Step To Be Taken

The Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has shared his experience in the custody of the DSS yesterday.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation was invited by the DSS over his recent statement that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was secretly meeting with top Army Generals.

Reacting after honouring the invitation, the outspoken politician who thanked the All Progressives Congress leaders for their support stated that the experience was tough but the panel that interrogated him were polite and professional.

He noted that he has been granted bail and will return to the DSS on Wednesday (Tomorrow)

