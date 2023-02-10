NEWS

Femi Fani-Kayode Reveals The Geo-Political Zone That Is Solidly And Completely With Bola Tinubu

The Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed the geo-political zone that is solidly and completely with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming presidential election.

Reacting after a huge crowd attended the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State, Femi Fani-Kayode declared that the North West is solidly and completely with the former Governor of Lagos State.

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

