Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To The Circulating Essay He Wrote Against Bola Ahmed Tinubu Some Years Ago

The Director of the New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the circulating essay he wrote against the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu some years ago.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation was one of the ardent critics of Bola Ahmed Tinubu before he defected to the ruling party two years ago.

Reacting to the circulating essay, Femi Fani-Kayode said; ‘Circulating essays I wrote years ago against @officialABAT changes nothing. I was in People’s Democratic Party then but saw the light and left the swine. Been in APC since & have fought for Asiwaju to win with every fibre of my being. Those that are unhappy with that can drop dead.”

The recent post by Femi Fani-Kayode on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

