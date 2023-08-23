Femi Fani Kayode Reacts To Death Of The Head of Russian Wagner Mercenary Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin

Former minister of ation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to announce the murder of the leader of the Russian Wagner Antagonist Force, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The APC chieftain who made such announcement through his official Twitter account, stated that two months to the day since Wagner Group mutiny and march on Moscow ended and two days after the force commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared in a video in Mali telling the world how Russia would support liberation movements, anti-neocolonial and anti-imperialist forces in Africa, both him and his deputy have been killed when their plane was shot down in Russia.

Femi Fani-Kayode went ahead to ask his fans and followers who shot down the plane while also praying for the souls of those in the plane to rest in peace.

Femi Fani-Kayode wrote;

“Two months to the day since the Wagner Group mutiny and march on Moscow ended and two days after he appeared in a video in Mali telling the world how Russia would support liberation movements, anti-neocolonial and anti-imperialist forces in Africa, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian Mercenary Group and his deputy have been killed when their plane was shot down in Russia.

“The million dollar question: who shot down the plane? May the souls of all those on board rest in peace.”

Here is Femi Fani-Kayode’s post below;

Chibuzorjoe (

)