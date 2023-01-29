Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts As CBN Extends Deadline For Submission Of Old Naira Notes

A few hours ago the former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode best known as FFK took to his verified Twitter page to react as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) extends the deadline for submission of the old naira notes till February 10th. According to him, this development has proven that his Principal, Bola AhmedTinubu’s speech in Abeokuta was adhered to and likewise the collective warning of everyone who lend their voices. Speaking further, he said that he is grateful that Nigerians have a listening ear and the fact that President buhari was receptive in ordering the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefulea, and his team to do the needful

Moreso, he said that this authorization from the President regarding the extension of the old notes within two weeks will ease the burden of Nigerians and boost the country’s democratic process and the legitimacy of the forthcoming Presidential election slated for February 25th, 2023.

It can be recalled that the President and the CBN Governor had spoken about the redesigned currency and made it clear that the 100 days given was enough for everyone to swap their bank old notes. However, it seems like the several calls by some well-meaning Nigerians concerning the untold hardship this exercise could bring appears to have prompted the commander-in-chief and the Apex boss to act in favor of the masses.

