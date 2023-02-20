This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Falana Writes CBN, Demands Information On How Naira Notes Are Distributed

The law firm of Femi Falana, a human rights activist and attorney, has demanded information from the CBN on the number of new naira banknotes given to the country’s commercial banks.

The law firm also requested a list of customers who have received more than the 100,000 naira maximum set by CBN. According to reports, Falana’s legal team could file a case in federal court if CBN doesn’t provide this information by the deadline.

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, has blamed politicians for stashing new Naira notes, resulting in long queues at bank halls and their ATMs.

In reaction to this, Falana’s law firm demanded information from CBN on the revised notes that were given to commercial banks, and this request was made under the stipulated conditions of the 2011 Freedom of Information Act.

In the letter, he said that their attention was drawn to the CBN’s statement claiming that some unnamed politicians had wiped out the new Naira banknotes from circulation, which were distributed to all commercial banks by the CBN.

He said that they feel compelled to demand that CBN provide information on the number of new naira notes in denominations of 200, 500, and 1,000 naira distributed to CBN.

Furthermore, he asked them to provide a list of commercial bank clients who have received 100,000 naira or more from CBN’s approved commercial banks.

The letter warns that if CBN fails to provide or refuses to provide the demanded information and the seven-day period expires, they will not hesitate to petition the Federal High Court of Justice to compel CBN to accept their demand.

Content created and supplied by: NigeriaNow (via 50minds

News )

#Femi #Falana #Writes #CBN #Demands #Information #Naira #Notes #DistributedFemi Falana Writes CBN, Demands Information On How Naira Notes Are Distributed Publish on 2023-02-20 18:56:10