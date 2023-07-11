Femi Falana Urges Tinubu To Tackle Highly-Placed Officials Who Stole Public Funds In The Country

Speaking as a guest at the 60th anniversary of the call to bar of Aare Afe Babalola in Ekiti State yesterday, Femi Falana made a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to spearhead an anti-corruption crusade. Falana emphasized that such an initiative is crucial for Nigeria, as the country represents the largest concentration of black people on earth and should rightfully assume its rightful place in the committee of nations.

Highlighting the dire consequences of corruption, Falana pointed out that highly placed public officers have been embezzling funds intended for building hospitals, resulting in the loss of countless lives on poorly maintained roads. He further lamented that some individuals with pending trials for looting the national treasury continue to freely access the corridors of power. Falana stressed that sending the wrong signals to both the Nigerian people and the international community should be avoided at all costs.

In his plea, Falana called upon President Tinubu to take decisive action against those responsible for stealing public funds. By tackling corruption head-on, Nigeria can reclaim its integrity and restore faith in its governance institutions. The urgency to address this issue is underscored by the fact that lives are at stake, and the progress of the nation is dependent on a transparent and accountable leadership.

He said, “I’m urging the president to lead an anti-corruption crusade so that the country – the largest concentration of black people on earth, can take its rightful place in the committee of nations. Highly placed public officers steal money meant for building hospitals, and people are dying on our roads. Some of those who are going in and out of the villa are standing trial for looting the treasury of this country. So, wrong signals must not be sent to our people and the international community.”

As a respected legal luminary and human rights advocate, Femi Falana’s words carry weight and serve as a reminder of the pressing need to combat corruption in Nigeria. He has long been at the forefront of fighting for justice and accountability, and his call to action should be taken seriously by President Tinubu and the nation as a whole.

Source – Daily Post.

