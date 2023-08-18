Femi Falana Reacts as President Tinubu Rolls Out N180b Palliative

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has reacted to the N180 billion palliative package announced by the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to curb the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

According to Daily Post reports, Falana, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the Federal Government’s N5 billion fuel subsidy removal palliatives are diversionary and a waste.

The federal government had On Thursday, August 17, announced the N5bn palliative to each of the 36 states in Nigeria and 180 trucks of rice as part of its move to cushion the effect of removing the fuel subsidy.

Borno State governor Babagana Zulum made this announcement on Thursday during an interactive session with State House correspondents in Abuja.

Zulum after the statutory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima also said that the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja will also receive N5bn as palliative.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Falana opined that the President ought to address the root cause of the economic crisis which is the dollarization of the country’s economy.

The human rights activist lamented that the Central Bank of Nigeria was wrong to have floated the Naira at the foreign market.

“Most of the interventions are temporary, sometimes diversionary, because the major problem is the dollarisation of the economy”, he stated.

Yidiat90 (

)