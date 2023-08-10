Femi Falana Highlights Link Between Resource Exploitation and Political Unrest in ECOWAS

Prominent legal expert and human rights activist Femi Falana has shed light on a concerning trend of coups within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), attributing the unsettling political unrest to the reckless exploitation of natural resources and external interference.

In a recent communiqué on Thursday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) emphasized that the unchecked extraction of the region’s abundant natural resources, coupled with historical influences from former colonial regimes, has fueled economic inequalities, leading to mounting frustrations and grievances among the populace. This environment has become conducive to unconstitutional changes in government and power struggles.

As per Vanguard paper on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Falana’s insights arrive at a critical juncture for ECOWAS as an increasing number of member states face political upheavals. He underlined the urgent need for reformed governance and transparent economic practices in the region.

“We have confirmed that another principal cause of change in governments in West Africa is the reckless exploitation of the natural resources of the member states of ECOWAS by former colonial regimes and their allies,” Falana stated. He further pointed out that such exploitation is aggravated by the dominance of the national economy by entities like the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which implement policies that exacerbate poverty in the region.

The rights activist also highlighted a connection between resource mismanagement and political instability, pointing to the correlation between the two as a compelling reason for immediate reforms. He noted that citizens, frustrated with civilian governments, often celebrate coup plotters due to ongoing unemployment and human rights abuses.

Falana drew attention to Article 21 (1) of the Charter, which mandates that “All peoples shall freely dispose of their wealth and natural resources. This right shall be exercised in the exclusive interest of the people. In no case shall a people be deprived of it.” He urged ECOWAS leaders to cease the crude exploitation of natural resources and empower the population to manage the commonwealth of member states.

The legal expert further highlighted how unconstitutional changes in governments are often driven by the manipulation of constitutions and referenda by elected leaders to extend presidential tenures. While a proposal to limit West African presidents to two terms was initially met with resistance, recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea prompted ECOWAS leaders to consider amending the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance to limit presidential terms to a maximum of two terms.

Falana called upon the current Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, to ensure the swift passage of this amendment while imposing sanctions on democratically elected presidents who attempt to amend national constitutions to extend their terms beyond two terms

As ECOWAS grapples with the challenges posed by political instability, Femi Falana’s insights shed light on the complex interplay between resource exploitation, external influences, and constitutional manipulation, offering a comprehensive perspective on the path toward reformed governance and sustainable development within the region.

Sportwriter1 (

)