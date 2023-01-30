Femi Falana Accuses PMB Of Failing To Learn From The 1984 Naira Policy That Caused Hardship In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Renowned human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has accused the president, Muhammadu Buhari, of failing to learn from the naira policy he introduced in 1984, whose poor implementation caused untold hardship and loss of lives in many parts of the country (Punch).

Falana who spoke recently, while reacting to the current controversy and problems surrounding the recent CBN new naira notes policy, alluded to the fact that the president was repeating the same mistakes he made during his regime as the military Head of State in 1984.

According to him; “In 1984, the Buhari military junta changed the color of the naira. In a country of 81million people, bank customers and other citizens were given only two (2) weeks to deposit old notes and replace them with new ones. The poor implementation of the policy caused untold hardship including loss of lives in many parts of the country.”

The Human Rights Activist who visibly criticized the preparations of the CBN for the implementation of the new naira policy, appeared to hold the view that this inadequate preparation as regards the production of enough quantity of new naira notes to meet Nigerians’ demand, as well as the limited time to swap old for the new ones, would still lead to hardship just like in 1984 under Buhari.

