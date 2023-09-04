Femi Adesina shares new photo with Muhammadu Buhari

Some moments ago, a special Adviser to former president Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, took to his social media platform to reveal what he discussed with his former principal while at his residence today.

Femi Adesina said, “I was in Daura today to visit our former president. While with him, we talked about many things that happened while we served in government. We also talked about some things that have happened in the past (3) three months in Nigeria. We laughed as if laughter was going out of fashion.”

Speaking further, Femi Adesina said, “the home of my former principal remains the same way it has always been.”

Lastly, Femi Adesina said, “to me, president Muhammadu Buhari is a man of all seasons. Before coming into government, he was my hero. While in government, he was still my hero and now that he is out of government, he remains a man I deeply admire.”

