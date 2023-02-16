Femi Adesina Reveals Why President Muhammadu Buhari Will Travel Out Of The Country Today

As Femi Adesina, President Buhari’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, explained, the president is leaving the country today for a very important reason (Thursday)

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, according to a statement posted on Femi Adesina’s official Facebook page (AU)

Summit of the African Union will focus on “Quicken the pace of establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A media assistant further said “Three High-Level meetings will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, discussing peace and security, climate change, and the political situation in various West African countries.

He said that President Trump will return to the United States on February 20, 2023.

