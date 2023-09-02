NEWS

Femi Adesina reacts after he received award for his contribution to national building

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, shared his joy and gratitude on his verified Facebook page after receiving an award for his contribution to nation building. He mentioned that he was a Special Guest at the 10th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference, which had the theme of “Employment Creation and Nation Building.”

Adesina shared that he gave a Goodwill Message at the well-attended event and that he was surprised with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). The certificate recognized his contribution to nation building during his 8-year tenure as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The award was presented to him by Dr. Ike Neliaku, the newly elected President and Chairman of the Council of NIPR, and Mrs. Comfort Obot Nwankwo, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter. Adesina expressed his delight and gratitude for the recognition of his contributions to nation building. This post by Femi Adesina garnered reactions from his followers on Facebook, reflecting the acknowledgment and appreciation for his work in the field of public relations and media during his time as a presidential aide.

