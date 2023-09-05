NEWS

Femi Adesina pictured together with former president Buhari in new photo

Femi Adesina, a former Special Adviser to Nigeria’s ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, recently shared details of his visit to the former president’s residence on his social media platform. During this visit, Adesina engaged in a discussion with his former boss, reflecting on their time in government and recent developments in Nigeria over the past three months. He noted that their conversation was filled with laughter and camaraderie.

Adesina also remarked that the ambiance and atmosphere at President Buhari’s home in Daura remained consistent with their previous visits. This implies that the place retained its familiar and welcoming character.

Femi Adesina expressed his deep admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “man of all seasons.” He elaborated that his admiration for Buhari began even before the president’s tenure in government, continued throughout their time in government service, and persists now that Buhari has exited the political stage.

Part of the post reads: “I was in Daura today to visit our former president. While with him, we talked about many things that happened while we served in government. We also talked about some things that have happened in the past three months in Nigeria. We laughed as if laughter was going out of fashion.”

