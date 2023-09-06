Fees hike: Police fire teargas, disperse protesting UNILAG students

According to Tribune news, Personnel from the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police Force resorted to the use of tear gas to disperse a group of University of Lagos (UNILAG) students who were protesting against a significant hike in their tuition fees. The management of the university had announced a staggering 400 percent increase in student fees a few weeks prior, a move that has generated continuous discontent and frustration among the student population.

In the latest development, students assembled at the Unilag junction, wielding placards bearing various messages to voice their opposition to the fee hike. However, videos rapidly circulating on social media platforms captured Nigerian police officers employing tear gas to disband the protesting students.

One particularly striking video, shared by @Adefolamie on X (formerly known as Twitter), depicted students hastily fleeing to safety as tear gas canisters were discharged in their direction. This incident underscores the escalating tension and the profound dissatisfaction that has taken root among UNILAG students in response to the steep fee increment.

The decision by university authorities to impose such a substantial fee increase has ignited widespread student protests and calls for a reconsideration of the policy. The use of tear gas to disperse the demonstrators has further intensified the debate and raised concerns about the handling of the situation by law enforcement agencies.

