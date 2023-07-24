Federal Training Center Polytechnic Marks Her Students’ Edu-social and Cultural Week.

It was a colourful event as Federal Training Center Polytechnic, Ikoyi, Lagos, in Nigeria just concluded her 66th Annual Students Week Carnival for this year 2023. The theme of this year’s event was “Restoration of Students Integrity”.

The event which started with the Student Union Government Election, got to its peak with a cultural day exhibition, and other edu-social activities, was graced with academic dignitaries led by the Provost/Rector of the institution, Mrs. Oluwaniyi A.O.

The Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was ably represented. Others present include the Deputy Provost Academy, Dr. Mrs. Adedapo O.O, the Deputy Provost Admin, Dr. Enu V.O, as well academic and non academic staff of the institution.

In her opening speech, the Provost urged all students of the institution to be serious with their studies and develop a reading habit, because the institution is zero tolerant to exam malpractice.

She also said, that the institution on her part is giving its best to ensure a knowledge filled and conducive reading and learning environment for all her students.

During the event, various activities took place, such as, road walk, cultural displays and exhibitions, cooking competition, football competition, fashion parade, Casting, Drama by the Students Representative Council (SRC).

There was also, lecture on pension, stand up comedy, musical performance, drama presentation, crowning of Mr, Miss and Madam FTC Polytechnic, Ikoyi, Lagos, crowning of the various cultural kings, queens, princes and princesses of the institution, and recognition of the incoming Students Union Government (SUG) Executives and the Students Representative Council (SRC).

An Award of Excellence to the outgoing SUG President, Mr. James Lucky by the Provost and to others as well, as deserved.

