Federal High Court Dismisses DSS Suit Seeking to Keep Emefiele in Detention

According to Dailypost, the Federal High Court in Abuja, has dismissed an application filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to extend the detention of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who is facing charges.

As reported by Channels Television, the request was discreetly filed by the DSS’s legal team, claiming they had obtained new evidence.

However, Justice Hamza Muazu dismissed the application, stating that it was an abuse of the court process and the lack of jurisdiction.

The request by the DSS, followed Emefiele’s re-arrest at the court premises in Lagos, after the court had ordered his remand in a Correctional Centre until he fulfilled his bail conditions.

During the proceedings, the DSS’s lawyer, Victor Ejelonu, decided to withdraw the matter after the judge raised concerns about whether the High Court had the authority to handle detention orders, saying that according sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, only the Magistrate Court has the exclusive right to grant such orders.

Source: Dailypost.

