Federal Government Told State Governors That Old N500 And N1,000 Notes Have Been Destroyed – El-Rufai

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has urged the people of the state to continue using the old naira notes alongside the new ones as directed by the Supreme Court, pending the determination of the case that was fixed for February 22nd by the Supreme Court.

According to El-Rufai, the federal government of Nigeria reached out to state governors and told them that out of the old N200, N500, and N1,000, only the old N200 notes will continue to be used till April 10th because all the N500 and N1,000 notes that the CBN had recovered has been destroyed.

Governor El-Rufai stated that the federal government offered to allow the old N200 notes to remain in circulation as part of a deal that was offered to the governors to settle the case between the federal government and some state governments out of court.

El-Rufai went on to say that the governors rejected the offer that was made by the federal government and went on to prove it to the federal government that none of the old N500 and N1,000 notes has been destroyed. El-Rufai said that circulating only the N200 will not be adequate to tackle the naira scarcity issue.

