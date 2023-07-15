Federal Government: That Salaries For Workers In Nigeria Ought To Be Increased – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder and leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently posted a video on his TikTok page, where he conveyed a message to the public.

The clergyman asserted in the video that, If we reflect on our past prophecies, it becomes evident that, we have consistently emphasized the significance of addressing economic issues. This pertains not only to the government, but also to individuals and the entire nation. Hence, I would like to reiterate my advice to the government, to seriously consider this matter, as it has the potential to resolve various problems in the long run.

He further asserted that, I would like to address the current administration. That salaries for workers in Nigeria ought to be increased. This is incredibly significant since it will significantly improve and advance Nigeria’s economic standing.

