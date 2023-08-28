Federal Government Pledges to Revamp Economy, Create 50 Million Jobs

According to Vanguard news, the Federal Government has said that it inherited a bad economy with an unacceptable high rate of unemployment. The government also assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not rely on borrowing and that he had pledged to be transparent, honest and accountable to the people.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, told journalists that the Tinubu administration met a very bad economy with inflation at 24 percent. He said that the emphasis is on how to create a macro economic environment where both local and foreign investors will invest and increase production.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Anite said that the President has to create 50 million jobs.

President Tinubu has given the cabinet members a marching order to marshal the revival of the economy and make life more bearable for the people. The marching order was given at the council meeting where “Roadmap for the economy” presented by the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy was considered.

Edun said the council agreed that the economy is not where it should be. He said FEC examined eight priority areas and identified targets to deliver in the next three years. He affirmed that President Tinubu has charged the ministers to roll out policy and programmes to turn around the economy.

