Federal Government Files 20 Fresh Charges Against Emefiele

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is facing 20 new charges that have been filed by the federal government. These charges have been submitted to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

One of these counts specifically accuses Emefiele of providing unlawful benefits. As previously reported by Vanguard , on Tuesday, the Federal Government presented an oral application before Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos to withdraw a charge against Godwin Emefiele related to the “illegal possession of firearms.” This application was presented by Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at the Federal Ministry of Justice. The charge regarding firearms possession was sought to be withdrawn. The Judge, however, adjourned the case until Thursday, August 17.

After the day’s proceedings, Mohammed Bakodo Abubakar spoke to journalists and revealed that there is an existing 20-count charge against Emefiele at the FCT High Court. This charge pertains to alleged instances of conferring unlawful advantages linked to procurement under the ICPC Act.

