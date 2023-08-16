Federal Executive Council Are The Ones That Can Say The President Is Unfit To Be President – Chidoka

Osita Chidoka, the former minister of Ation has come out to say that having a Federal Executive Council in Nigeria would’ve help the president make important decisions that won’t have a massive, negative after effects in the first few weeks of his tenure when he had yet to pick his cabinet.

According to Osita Chidoka who appeared in an interview on Channels television this morning, he noted that the powers bestowed on the Federal Executive Council by the constitution is too powerful that they are the ones who can say that the president is unfit to rule if it ever comes to that.

In his own words as seen on Channels television program this morning…

“The Federal Executive Council is a body conditioned by law, by the constitution of the country. We should have a body called the Federal Executive Council. It’s powers are so strong, many people don’t even remember; they are the ones that can say the president is unfit to be president and that would lead to his loss of office. It will lead to a medical enquiry. So the Federal Executive Council represents the 36 states, it represents diverse opinion. The president doesn’t meet with the Permanent Secretaries but maybe from the FEC, we would’ve known that part of our foreign reserve is a $7.5B debt from foreign banks.”

“Maybe we would’ve also known from them that the amount of money we spend in bringing in crude help pull down the naira because we are using crude oil swap to get it. That by allowing individuals to import oil, we are now looking at $20m per cargo and we are seeing that each of them is in the market looking for dollars to import the fuel cargoes. So by the time the cargo is arriving, they’ve taken a decision to increase the price to meet the replacement costs. So it may have been important to the president to listen to all the dynamics of the agencies to understand that maybe, we could’ve continued to use the crude swap to buy the fuel to avoid a run on the dollar, knowing that we do not have the dollars as at this time.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 28:00

