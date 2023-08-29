FEC: It’s Only God That Is Perfect So I Am Ready To Listen And Also Ready Take Corrections- Tinubu

The president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured his new ministers that he is ready to listen to them and also take corrections from them whenever the need arises

The statement was contained in the speech made by the president at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting, that went down at the state house in Abuja on Monday

Recall that the president recently sworn in his ministers a few days ago

During the FEC meeting at the state house, the president charged the new members of his cabinet to make sure that they hit the ground doing remarkable things

He said they will always get his support whenever they come knocking and he will also listen to them and also take corrections

According to VANGUARD NEWSPAPER, BAT said ” only God is perfect so I am ready to take corrections and also ready to listen to you when you need me “

