This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barely 12 days to the February presidential election, the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, has urged Nigerians to wake up and vote with the confirmation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Leave aside sentiments, caste, religion, and other prejudices to focus on national interests.

“In the history of every country there is a time when circumstances arise when concrete action must be taken that marks a turning point,” Peter Obi wrote in a series of election posts on his official Twitter platform. Nigeria is at that historic crossroads.”

“In 12 days we will have a very difficult choice, It won’t be about tribe or religion. It will not be about the traditional feelings of our people. It will serve the national interest” he added.

Peter Obi is running for the presidency alongside the likes of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso joins the rest of the Nigerian New People’s Party (NNPP) in their efforts to serve Nigeria at the highest level.

What do you think about this arricle?

Entertainment/Facts (

)