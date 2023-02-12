February Election: There will Be Gang-up Against Peter Obi’s Votes in the North –Primate Prophesies

With less than 13 days to the long-awaited elections as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has sent a word of caution to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), as he said that there will be manipulation in the number of votes he will get from the northern part of the country.

Speaking after a long Sunday service via an official statement made available by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the clergyman, revealed that the votes from northern states will go a long way in determining Nigeria’s next commander in chief, as he stealthily warned Peter Obi against falling off due to the number of votes garnered from the north.

His exact words were, “The northern vote will determine who becomes the president of Nigeria. Obi must be careful not to be knocked out by northern votes.” There will be a gang-up against his votes in the north. “There will be no coup in Nigeria; God has not endorsed such in the country.”

Furthermore, the clergyman clarified that there won’t be any coup, as most people have been suspecting, because God has not approved of it.

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds

News )

#February #Election #Gangup #Peter #Obis #Votes #North #Primate #ProphesiesFebruary Election: There will Be Gang-up Against Peter Obi’s Votes in the North –Primate Prophesies Publish on 2023-02-12 23:02:14