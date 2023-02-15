February Election: Peter Obi Leads Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso in Three Separate Anap Polls

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly 10 days until the presidential polls, an online poll conducted by the Anap Foundation and NOI Polls Limited has revealed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi, dominated his presidential counterparts in the previous editions of the poll and in the last edition, which was released on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Speaking about the credibility and methodology of the poll, Mr. Atedo Peterside, the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, explained that the previous results of the polls conducted in September and December 2022 were of the same standard as those used in the 2011, 2015, and 2019 presidential elections, where the winners emerged in sync with the results from their polls.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, it is pertinent to mention that the methodology used by NOI polls is almost the exact same methodology that was used in previous presidential polls that they handled for us in 2011, 2015, and 2019.”

Delivering the results of the poll, Mr. Peterside said, “Obi leads with 21% of registered voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today, and 13% proposing to vote for Tinubu, who fell in second place.” Atiku was third with 10%, and Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him.

Do you think the result from the Anap polls will play out exactly as it has in previous times?

