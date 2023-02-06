February 25th : APC Doesn’t Need A Reversal Of The Naira Redesign Policy To Win The Election- Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, and Spokesman to APC Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Festus keyamo has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) doesn’t need a reversal of the naira redesign policy to win the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Keyamo made this known his official Twitter handle..” The APC doesn’t a reversal of the naira redesign policy to win the election.” Said, Keyamo.

Keyamo said further that, their genuine concern for the interest of the ordinary people was adversely affected, but the Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Ahlaji Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP think otherwise…

“Ours is a genuine concern for the interests of the ordinary people adversely affected. But Atiku and PDP think otherwise, hence their present support the sufferings of the ordinary citizens. Sad” Keyamo said.

The above is keyamo’s opinion on the subject matter above, what you reactions to his tweet?

