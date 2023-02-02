‘February 25 Will Seal The Deal For Us’ – Sanwo-Olu’s Aide, Gboyega Akosile Says As Huge Crowd Attend Tinubu’s Rally

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile has reacted after a huge crowd attended the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress was in Osogbo, Osun State capital today in continuation of his presidential campaign rally.

The former Governor of Lagos State has been touring the country since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to the rally in Osun State, Gboyega Akosile said; “Oshogbo, Osun State capital was loud today as the Jagaban @officialABAT came town along with his able lieutenants who are leaders in their own rights @jidesanwoolu @dabiodunMFR @GboyegaOyetola @kfayemi etc. February 25 will seal the deal for us. Do I hear amen from Batists?”

