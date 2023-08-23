FCT: Wike is in for a rude awakening, Abuja is not Rivers and we have seen all about him- Chris Nwokobia

Chris Nwokobia, a Public Affairs commentator and member of the Labour party, has expressed his belief that the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, will encounter an unexpected challenge as he begins his tenure this week. Nwokobia’s comments come in response to Nyesom Wike’s recent warning to Abuja residents after his inauguration. Wike had stated that structures not conforming to the city’s master plan would be demolished.

In a recent interview on Njenje Media TV’s YouTube channel, Nwokobia voiced his opinions on the matter. He said that Nyesom Wike’s approach might not yield the anticipated results, given the distinct nature of Abuja compared to Rivers state. Nwokobia emphasized that the residents of Abuja are not easily intimidated and have a different perspective on governance and authority.

Nwokobia recalled Wike’s past statements and shifts in his political stance. He highlighted that Wike had previously exhibited a certain level of dignity and respect, even refusing to align with the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to his unfavorable perception of the party. Nwokobia suggested that Wike’s recent behavior contrasts with his previous views and that he appears to be belittling the people of Abuja now that he holds the position of FCT minister.

“Let me say clearly that Wike is in for a ride awakening, Abuja is not Rivers state. Nigerians have seen all about him and all of him. You know, at some point he sounded like a man who had some air of dignity, some sense of respect. I remember at some point in the past he said that he will never settle for the APC because it’s like going from someone who has malaria to someone who has cancer. Maybe he has changed and he is now talking down on people who live in Abuja after being made minister of the FCT. I believe at the end of the day, he will come to the realization that Abuja is not Rivers and those who live here are not pushovers.”

Concluding his remarks, Nwokobia stated his belief that Nyesom Wike will eventually recognize the unique dynamics of Abuja compared to Rivers state. He indicated that the residents of Abuja stand firm and are not easily swayed, implying that Wike’s approach might not yield the desired outcomes in the capital city.

Check the video (2:12)

KINGSIFY (

)