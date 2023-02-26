This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

FCT PDP Chairman And Others Die In Road Crash – FRSC Reveals Amidst Votes Collation

The death of Sunday Zakka, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, has been verified by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According to reports, Zakka and his orderly perished in a car accident.

In the early hours of Saturday, the state party’s secretary, Bako Angulu, confirmed the passing.

He stated, “On Friday, Zakka perished in a horrifying car accident off Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport-Kuje Road in Abuja together with his driver and orderly.

“In preparation for today’s presidential and National Assembly elections, Zakka was traveling to his hometown of Kuje when the accident happened,” he explained.

The corps spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, told reporters on Saturday that the deceased victims had already been transferred to the National Hospital by their family before the team arrived.

In the meantime, a traffic accident on Friday claimed the life of a member of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps from the Lagos State Command, Corps Assistant II, Abdusalam Roqeeb.

While five additional operatives were undergoing medical attention in a hospital, the event occurred at a tight bend at Giri Junction in Abuja.

An NSCDC-branded vehicle carrying authorized identification tags intended for staff serving election duty in Lagos was involved in the tragedy.

SOURCE: The Punch

Content created and supplied by: OReporter (via 50minds

News )

#FCT #PDP #Chairman #Die #Road #Crash #FRSC #Reveals #Votes #CollationFCT PDP Chairman And Others Die In Road Crash – FRSC Reveals Amidst Votes Collation Publish on 2023-02-26 05:44:11