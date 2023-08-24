FCT Minister Wike moves to demolish slums in Garki, Jabi, 28 other districts

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has given his approval for the demolition of various slum areas, including Garki and Jabi, as well as 28 other locations. These slum areas had previously been surveyed by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) before Wike’ s administration took office. The goal of the demolition is to eliminate shanties and illegal structures from the territory.

Approximately 6, 000 buildings have been identified and marked for demolition by the FCTA. The effort to remove these structures is part of a broader initiative to restore the master plan of the Federal Capital Territory and bring an end to land speculations. The affected structures are spread across 30 different areas within the territory.

Nyesom Wike, who recently assumed the role of Minister after serving as the governor of Rivers State, emphasized his commitment to enforcing the territory’ s master plan. He expressed concern over the distortion caused by unauthorized structures within the green areas of Abuja. Wike’ s determination to address this issue was underscored by his personal inspection of the FCT during the night.

” We will take back our land and give it to those who are committed to responsible development, ” Wike stated firmly. He also indicated that developers would be required to commit to specific development timelines as a condition of acquiring land.

The decision to proceed with the demolition has garnered both support and skepticism. Some believe that restoring the master plan and removing illegal structures will enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the Federal Capital Territory. On the other hand, concerns have been raised about the potential displacement of individuals and families who currently reside in the affected areas. This has prompted discussions about the availability of alternative housing and assistance for those who will be impacted by the demolition.

Muktar Galadima, the Director of the FCTA Department of Development Control, acknowledged the upcoming demolition and outlined the plan moving forward. He mentioned that a new survey would be conducted to ensure accuracy in identifying the structures to be demolished. The last survey had been conducted in February of the previous year.

The areas that have been marked for demolition span various locations across the Federal Capital Territory. While the details of the specific areas have been authenticated by the FCTA, concerns linger about the fate of the inhabitants and the broader implications of this large- scale demolition effort.

In conclusion, Minister Nyesom Wike’ s decision to approve the demolition of illegal structures and slum areas in the Federal Capital Territory reflects his commitment to restoring the city’ s master plan, and ,eliminating unauthorized developments. The move has sparked debates surrounding the potential benefits and drawbacks of such a significant undertaking. As the demolition plans progress, attention will likely shift to the resettlement and support measures in place for those affected by these changes. Ultimately, the success of this initiative will be measured not only by the removal of structures but also by the inclusive and considerate approach taken toward the impacted residents.

